Obaro of Kabba loses father

Pa Timothy Owoniyi, father of the Obaro of Kabba and the Chairman Okun Area Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Owoniyi is dead.

Pa Owoniyi, aged 90, died after a brief illness today at Ile-Ife, Osun State where he lived for 65 years.

He is survived by two wives, 11 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The late Pa Owoniyi who migrated to Ile-Ife in 1956 in search of the proverbial greener pasture was the second man in the history of Kabba to be alive to experience the coronation of his son as Obaro.

He made a success of his farming career in Ile-Ife which enable him to give his children a good education.

And the family, in a statement today said the remains of Owoniyi will be laid to rest at a private ceremony in Egbeda Kabba on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

The family in the statement signed by one of his children, Mr. Joseph Bambo Owoniyi said the funeral rites will begin on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with a service of songs at his residence, No 10, T. A. Owoniyi Street, Oke Ogbo, Ile-Ife, Osun State at 5 pm.

That will be followed by a funeral mass at the St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Egbeda Kabba on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 3 pm and private interment at the church cemetery immediately after the service.

The outing and thanksgiving service will hold at the St Andrew’s Anglican Cathedral Kabba on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10 am followed by a reception at the Kabba Township Stadium immediately after the service.

Pa Owoniyi, a successful farmer was born at Egbeda Kabba on August 25, 1931.

