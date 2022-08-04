Lagos releases 2022 model colleges entrance exam results

The Lagos State government has released the results of this year’s entrance examination into its model colleges and upgraded junior secondary schools in the state.

The schools which offer boarding facilities (except the upgraded ones which operate day students) are considered to be better than other state-owned secondary schools which are free and no fewer than 5,000 pupils from both the state-owned primary and private schools participated in the examination this year

The state’s Examination Board announced the release of the results in a statement made available on Thursday by the Public Affairs Officer of the board, Mr Bakare Fatai.

The board asked all the pupils who participated in the entrance screening exercise to check their results on the board’s portal given as examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng using their Card Serial number and PIN used for the test.

The board added that the admission seekers can print out their result slips and thereafter wait for their admission status which would be made available soonest.

