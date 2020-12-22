Ex-minister Jerry Agada is dead

Former Minister of State for Education and one-time national president of Nigerian Association of Authors, Professor Jerry Agada is dead.

Agada died at the age of 68.

A source told our correspondent that Agada who is chairman, Benue State Civil Service Commission died at Federal Medical Hospital, Makurdi in the early hours of Tuesday.

The source added that he had been hospitalized for the past one week before he died around 08:00 am Tuesday.

The family is yet to issue any statement but a close family source confirmed his death.

