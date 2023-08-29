The immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has been recognised for his exemplary leadership style in his capacity as a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria by a Yoruba Social-Cultural Group, Omoluabi.

The event which was held in Berlin, Germany, was used to show recognition to Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in service to their fatherland and humanity.

In a statement by the representative of the former minister, Prince Martins Sadoh, which was made available to newsmen in Benin on Tuesday, the group tasked Nigerians to shun divisive tendencies.

Chief Shola Kings, President of the Social-Cultural group particularly noted that Agba displayed Pan-Nigeria by ensuring the equitable distribution of projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Omoluabi president said that the minister was receptive to the people irrespective of their ethnicity while he lasted in office.

According to her, “Even in our aboard here in Europe, we monitored the activities of Prince Clem Agba and we find him very committed to to the course if changing the fortune of the country.

“He was found to be very accommodating and always willing to meaningfully impact on the lives of the people irrespective of their tribes.

“It is in this regard that Omoluabi deemed it fit to reward him with this award as a way of encouraging him and others recipients to continually imbibe the culture of doing more for the country and also to humanity.”

In his acceptance speech, Agba, who said he was deeply touched and surprised by the recognition, especially coming from a Yoruba group, added that the award would spur him to do more for the benefit of mankind.

The former minister said that in all his public service, his priority had always been to contribute his little quota to the overall development of humanity.

“I have always worked to justify the confidence reposed in me by my principals and not to be recognised by anybody or group.





“I deeply appreciate this recognition and I will continually strive to do the best I can for the general upliftment of our people in whatever capacity I find myself,” he stated.

