Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo has complained that her fellow housemate, CeeC, does things she complains about the most in the house.

Seyi reveals this during his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday.

He further said, she is a source of toxicity and cannot take half of things she does to people.

Seyi said, “CeeC is a source of toxicity in the house because she wants to be the centre of attention by all means necessary. Thereby, being in the wrong spotlight , she does the things she complains about the most and can’t take half of the things she dishes out.”

