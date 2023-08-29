On Tuesday, officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demolished an illegal market popularly called Kasuan-Dere, a suspected hideout for hoodlums and drug dealers.

Speaking after the demolition, Director FCT Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said the market on Hassan Musa Katsina Street, near Kpaduma II in Asokoro Extension, was becoming a threat to residents and passersby.

He noted that the place had been turned into an area where criminal activities are carried out despite the relentless efforts of the Administration to sanitise it.

Galadima said miscreants’ operations in the area were also affecting the aesthetic quality of the entire environment and must not be allowed to continue.

“We had demolished the place about three times, but the nuisances continued. This time around, we are doing it for the last time, and it must stay. We need to sanitise the place and enhance the aesthetic quality of the environment.

“It is also part of the current Administration’s policy of sanitising the city; this is one area where we are starting the exercise.

The area has so much to do with security threats that the information available to us revealed that there are some miscreants, drug dealers, and many other men of the underworld.

“The operation will help us get rid of the hoodlums and drug dealers that have taken over the place.”

Contributing, the secretary of FCTA command and control, Peter Olumuji also said the area has been a source of concern to the residents because of the vices that have been taking place.

“After the cleaning, we will put measures in place to ensure that we have a pin-down point here; it will help people pass here at any time without fear of attack, and the exercise is going to be sustained.

“The combined team of the task force will be on standby to ensure that nothing affects the people.”





The village head of Kpaduma, Chief Bitrus Yakubu, commended the FCT Administration for coming to rescue them from hoodlums.

“The place has been here for over twenty years, but today it has gone down for our good. We are very happy as a community because, with the clearing of the area, the residents have peace of mind,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…