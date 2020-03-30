Ex-LASTMA boss, Chris Olakpe, dies

Former Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), Mr Chris Olakpe, is dead.

Olakpe, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), reportedly died on Sunday night at the age of 65.

A top source in the agency, who did not want his name in print, said Olakpe was not sick and that he died last night, describing his death as very sad. Also, another top source in LASTMA confirmed the death, saying the agency was making preparation to issue an official statement on the exit, even as he expressed shock over the death. “We heard about death since morning, it was quite sad, very shocking. We are trying to reach out to his son for us to issue a statement on the death,” he said. Born on June 5, 1954, Olakpe was a graduate of Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos. He enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent on July 17, 1980. He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1982 and traversed various commands, including Bayelsa and Plateau States where he served as Commissioner of Police. Olakpe was also the Deputy Commandant of the Police Academy, Kano and Commissioner of Police of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Lagos. A member of the International Association of Bomb Technicians (IABT) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (ICAP), Olakpe rose to become Assistant Inspector General of Police before his retirement in 2014. He was appointed LASTMA CEO on November 2, 2015, by former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Decline By $182.17m In 7 Days

This week, Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (FX) reserves remained under pressure, declining by $182.17 million when compared to what it was a week ago (WTD) to $35.71 billion as of March 24, 2020… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Abba Kyari And His COVID-19

PATIENTS are afraid of contracting the disease from doctors; doctors are afraid of getting infected by patients. It is a perfect medical standoff certain to breed a disaster. How does a country handle this? Yet, it is a war foretold but our cripple ignored the clear warnings… Read full article

Century-Old Vaccine Investigated As Weapon Against Coronavirus

A vaccine that has been used to prevent tuberculosis is being given to health-care workers in Melbourne to see if it will protect them against the coronavirus. The bacillus Calmette-Guerin, or BCG, the shot has been used widely for about 100 years, with a growing appreciation for its off-target benefits… Read full story

(Buhari’s Speech): I’ve Directed Immediate Payment Of Two-Month Conditional Cash Transfers

“For the most vulnerable in our society, I have directed that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately. Our Internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations… Read full text

(Buhari’s Speech): I’ve Directed 3-Month Moratorium On Tradermoni, BOI, BOA, Other Loans

“Furthermore, I have directed that a three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans be implemented with immediate effect. “I have also directed that a similar moratorium be given to all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of… Read full text

COVID–19: Why Government’s Communications Have Not Been Effective —Experts

Despite universal attestation to the existence of Coronavirus and the havoc it can wreck on humanity, if allowed to thrive, quite a sizeable number of Nigerians, especially those at the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder, would still prefer to treat such claim with a pint of salt… Read full story