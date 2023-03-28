Rachael Omidiji

A video of renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter Habeeb Okikiola, well known by his stage name Portable, squaring off against Nigerian police officers appeared online.

It was reported a few hours ago that “Zazoo Zeh Crooner” was not pleased when men from the Nigerian police raided Portable’s Odogwu Bar in Lagos State.

Portable could be heard telling the policemen in a viral video today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 , that he can’t be frightened since he’s a superstar.

He emphasised further that he works for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and is a liability to the federal administration. A few hours ago, the video appeared online, sparking an intense public response.