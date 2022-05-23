Ex-Force PRO, AIG Awunah, dies in Abuja hospital

A former Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and an Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Don Awunah, is dead.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa. Adejobi

According to the statement, the AIG died in the early hours of Monday at Garki Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

Until his death, Awunah was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, with headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He was said to have been sick and undergoing treatment at the hospital before his demise

The FPRO added that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regretted to announce the demise of the eminent communicator and ardent officer.





He noted that the Inspector-General of Police acknowledged the deceased resourcefulness and commitment to duty.

He was once the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State between January 29 and August 2018, taking over from AIG Austin Agbonlahor, who had retired from service.

Before being posted to Bayelsa State, Awunah had served as the Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos in Plateau State.

He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March, 1988, and was a dedicated officer with a great passion for training and development.

Awunah was an alumnus of many distinguished academic institutions such as the University of Ilorin, Ilorin (2014-2015); Institute of Security Studies, Abuja (2014); Benue State University, Makurdi (2009-2010, 1995-1996); Federal Polytechnic, Ida (1989-1990); University of Lagos (1981-1984); School of Basic Studies, Ugbokolo (1978-1980); Padopads Harmony Secondary School, Makurdi (1973-1978); Ladi-Lak Primary School, Yaba, Lagos (1969-1973); and St. Mathias Primary School, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State (1968-1969).

He obtained the following academic qualifications: M.A in International Relations and Strategic Studies in 2010, B.A. (Hons) in Philosophy in 1984, ADPM in 1996, and Certificate in Mass Communication in 1990.

Besides his core academic training and attainments, Awunah attended numerous Professional Police Courses within and outside the country, namely: National Security Training in Israel (2015); UNODC Seminar for Criminal Justice Practitioners on the implementation of the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime in Abuja (2002); Community Policing Training, Huston, USA (2007); Police Leadership and Management – Community Policing, Scottish Police College, Scotland (2003); Study Tour of England and Scotland Police Formations – Community Policing (2003); Crime Prevention: Trans-national Organised Crime – Unafei, Fuchu, Tokyo, Japan (2000); and Advanced Detective Course (1991).

He also had the following working experience: A member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the UN Peace Keeping Mission in East-Timor (UNMIT) between 2008 and 2009, where he served as the UN Police Spokesperson.

He served in various capacities in the Force: he was 2i/c Special Fraud Unit, FCID, Abuja (2001); Assistant Commissioner of Police, Management Service (2009-2010); Area Commander, Owerri Area Command, Imo State (2010-2011); Assistant Commissioner of Police, CID ‘D’ Department, Akwa Ibom State (2011-2013); Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Edo State (2014); and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge Homicide, FCIID (2014).

He also acquired proven skills in Police Public Relations and extensive knowledge in detective and investigative work.

A member of various professional bodies, among which was the Fellow, Institute of Security Studies; Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration; and Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Awunah, a lover of sports, Reading, News Hunting and Man’O’ War Activities, was married with children.

