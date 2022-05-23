Miscreants are retaking Mpape tourist sites, community leaders cry out to FCTA

Leaders of the Mpape Community over the weekend cried out to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) complaining that miscreants and suspected criminals were retaking the tourist sites in the area after they were dislodged some months ago.

Mpape Community host one of the most attractive tourist sites known as the Crush Rock Spring Water. A beautiful underdeveloped tourist site is said to have the potential for unbelievable revenue generation annually.

The Community leaders expressed their concerns, when they interfaced with the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah in his office.

They noted that their joy of having a serene environment, void of traffic gridlock and marauding streets urchins, after the last massive clean up exercise, embarked on in Mpape by the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation had been cut off.

Mpape’s Paramount Ruler, Chief Musa Ahmadu noted with dismay that all the places where the Taskforce dislodged illegal occupants, had been fully rebuilt against their wish.

He regretted that the Miscreants had even deepened their criminal activities at the tourist sites, and were scaring would-be tourists from visiting the Area.





He appealed to FCTA to immediately send its Taskforce to come back to the community and remove the illegal market extension and all the lodges of the criminals within the tourism sites.

Attah while responding to the community’s appeal, noted that it was unfortunate that few people had continued to force the government to waste scarce resources on demolishing illegal structures.

He stated that FCT Administration had expected that all residents would have heeded the warnings and stop promoting illegalities, as a way of helping the government save resources for better development.

He assured the people that the demolition bulldozers would soon return to Mpape Community to sustain the cleanup exercise.

Attah also warned the miscreants and all the residents who have disregarded extant laws, and are rebuilding the demolished illegal structures to desist from it.

According to Attah, if the government is forced to expend public funds to come back to Mpape, the cleanup exercise will be very brutal.

He warned that while the miscreants who are illegally retaking the tourism sites will be arrested and prosecuted, he affirmed that the traders who are rebuilding the illegal extension may lose their goods.

