Ex-CCII spokesman, Akintayo, charges Olubadan on unity for progress 

As Ibadanland welcomes its 44th Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, notable indigene and community leader, Chief Laja Akintayo, has called for unity, cultural preservation and youth empowerment under the new royal leadership.

Chief Akintayo, a son of Ibadan from the Ogundipe compound in Itutaba, made the call in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, praising the new monarch’s legacy of public service and urging a reign marked by progress and inclusiveness.

“Oba Ladoja embodies the true Ibadan spirit: courageous, progressive, yet deeply rooted in our traditions. His political acumen, philanthropy and humility have made him a unifying figure. He is a bridge between modern governance and cultural heritage,” the entrepreneur and public servant said.

Chief Akintayo has served as President of the Ibadan Descendants’ Union (IDU), United States of America, Dallas-Fort Worth chapter, and as the National Publicity Secretary of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

His contributions have earned him the Most Prominent Ibadan Indigene (MPII) award in 2024 and the chieftaincy title of the Jagunmolu Apesinola of Ibadanland in 2023, conferred by the late Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Recently, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in Christian Leadership and Business by Highway Global Christian University, USA.

Chief Akintayo expressed hope that the new Olubadan will focus on development and unity across all quarters of Ibadan.

“I expect His Imperial Majesty to foster unity, champion developmental initiatives and strengthen our cultural values. His reign should attract investments, enhance education, empower our youths and preserve the dignity of our traditions,” he stated.

He also called on the monarch to join the advocacy for the creation of Ibadan State, a long-held aspiration among indigenes.

“This cause is overdue. We need a royal voice that can rally stakeholders and inspire renewed momentum toward this goal,” he said.

As part of his advice for Oba Ladoja, Dr Akintayo urged the monarch to be accessible and spiritually grounded.

“Maintain an open door to elders, chiefs, youths and women. Blend wisdom with inclusivity and fairness. Above all, let God guide your decisions. Divine direction has always been the bedrock of enduring leadership.”

Encouraging the younger generation, he said: “Stay rooted in integrity and diligence. Embrace education and innovation. Respect traditions, but never stop dreaming. As Proverbs 22:29 says, ‘Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings.’”

He wished Oba Ladoja “a long, peaceful, and impactful reign, one marked by harmony, progress and enduring legacy” and prayed for every Ibadan son and daughter, at home and abroad, to “find renewed pride” under his leadership.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

