Anambra guber: I’m still in the race — AAC candidate, Ifemeludike

The African Action Congress (AAC) candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election on November 8, 2025, Comrade Chioma Ifemeludike, has denied reports claiming she has withdrawn from the race.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Ifemeludike dismissed the speculation circulating in some quarters that she had stepped down.

Speaking to journalists shortly after unveiling her football tournament, tagged the “Chioma 4 Governor Tournament 2025” for Anambra youth, held at Saint Faith Anglican Church Field in Awka on Saturday, Ifemeludike stated that she remains very much in the race.

She described the alleged withdrawal as fake news orchestrated by individuals who do not want the state to progress beyond its current stage.

“The rumor of my withdrawal is a falsehood, a product of the evil machinations of those who have held the state captive for so long, and a reflection of the shallowness that has characterized their governance style,” she said.

“I am still very much in the race to save my people from bad governance. I am running to lead Anambra State to the next level. My candidacy has been widely accepted by the good people of Anambra State, and any individual, group, or political party spreading this falsehood is attempting to deny Ndi-Anambra inclusive governance.

“There is no truth in these claims. I cannot and will not step down for anyone. I believe I have said this before, but let me reiterate: no candidate in this election represents the people of Anambra like I do. No candidate has better plans for Ndi-Anambra. I am the only candidate passionate about the welfare of the people, and I assure them that when I become governor on November 8, they will experience a different style of leadership.

“I have no intention of stepping down or collaborating with anyone whose standards and principles do not align with mine. As long as the campaign lasts, and as long as Chioma’s name is on the ballot, I will fight to the finish line,” Ifemeludike vowed.

