The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police for Bauchi State Police Command on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

He succeeded AIG Aminu Alhassan, who retired after 33 years of meritorious service to the nation.

The new CP expressed his appreciation to the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, for the confidence placed in him. He stated that he would do everything humanly possible to justify the trust reposed in him.

CP Auwal Musa Muhammad hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State. He joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1993 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano, as well as a Master’s degree in Public Policy and Administration from the same institution.

He has attended various institutions and courses, including the Nigeria Police Academy Annex in Kaduna, Mobile Police Combat/Operations Course at the PMF Training School in Gwoza, Borno State, Citizenship and Leadership Training Course in Jos, and the Advanced Detective Course at the Nigeria Police Staff College in Jos.

He has also completed the Middle Cadre Management Course in Kano, participated in the Joint Police/Military Simulation Exercise “Operation Ruwanzafi” at the Command and Staff College in Jaji, attended the West African Police Foundation Course on Peacekeeping Operations in Accra, Ghana, and completed the Squadron Commander/Tactical Operation Course in Osun State.

Furthermore, he has attended the National Security Course at the National Defence College in Abuja, the Economic and Financial Police Investigations and Intelligence Course in Rome, Italy, the Strategic Leadership and Command Course at the Police Staff College in Jos, and the Higher Result-Oriented Management Course organized by the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) in Badagry, Lagos.

Prior to his appointment as Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad held various strategic positions within the Force. He served as the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Fraud Unit, State CID in Katsina State, Divisional Crime Officer at Sabongari, Divisional Police Officer in Daura, Mashi, and Kafur Police Divisions, all in Katsina State.

He also served as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kano State Command, Staff Officer (Senior Matter), Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Garum Mallam Division, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Dakata Division, and Team Leader of the Special Enquiry Bureau at the Force Criminal Investigation Department FHQ, Abuja.

Furthermore, he was mobilized into the elite Mobile Police Force as Squadron Commander of Mopol 50 Squadron in Kubwa, Abuja, served as 2i/c Zonal Criminal Investigation Department Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, Assistant Commissioner of Police in the State Criminal Investigation Department, Kano, Area Commander in Area ‘E’ Festac Town, Lagos State Command, Area Commander in Ikirun, Osun State Command, Squadron Commander of 9 PMF in Kano, DC Operations in Akwa Ibom State, and IGP Liaison Officer at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Throughout his various assignments, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad has demonstrated vision, foresight, strength, and exceptional resilience, enabling him to perform exceptionally.





Prior to his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police, he served as the Commandant of Police College, Maiduguri.

Due to his unwavering commitment and distinct contribution to policing, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad is privileged to be a Member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, headquartered in Virginia, USA. He is happily married and blessed with children as stated in a statement by Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…