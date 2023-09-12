The Etsu of Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar marked his birthday on Tuesday, September 12, amidst loads of congratulatory messages from his family, friends, partners, and colleagues across the world.

Top among foreign dignitaries who have felicitated with him is popular musician and renowned hitmaker Wyclef Jean, who described him as a reservoir of knowledge while playing birthday songs.

His birthday comes days to the 20th anniversary of his coronation as the 13th Etsu Nupe and the chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The event, which is scheduled to come up on Saturday, September 16, 2023, will be chaired by the former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Rtd (GCFR).

Also expected as Special Guest of Honour is the governor of Niger State, His Excellency Mohammed Umar Bago.

His Eminence Alh. Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III (CFR), The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, will be the Royal Father of the day.





The celebrant has received commendations in the past two decades. He has been on the throne for his demonstration of a sense of justice and fairness in leading the Nupe community, one of the largest ethnic communities in northern Nigeria.

