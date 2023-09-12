Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has felicitated with Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye on his installation as the new Soun of Ogbomoso land.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari rejoiced with the people of the ancient town of Ogbomoso over the choice of the new king.

He thanked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for ensuring a peaceful selection process of the new King, stressing that “the roles of traditional institutions cannot be underestimated in the society”.

The monarch also extended the greetings of the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council to the new king, saying, “His Royal Majesty Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye is a personality that will further promote the economic growth and social development of the people Ogbomoso land.

“As a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Oba Olaoye will no doubt lead his people with the fear of God and utmost dedication to the doctrines of equality and advocacy for love and unity amongst his subjects.”

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, therefore, urged the people of Ogbomoso land to support the new king with prayers, loyalty, and commitments in order to ensure that peace and harmony continue to thrive in the community.





