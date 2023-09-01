The Winners Chapel, Ologuneru church, has warned the congregation about a testifier, Martins Eze, who is spreading fake testimonies around churches.

This was posted in a viral video, as the church found out that Martins shared a fake testimony of being recently released from prison.

The testifier, Martins Eze, explained in the video that police officers picked him up while coming back from a football match he went to watch.

In his testimony ”…I want the youth and those who love football to be attentive, I went to watch the Chelsea-Barca match 2019, a car packed beside me and said I should enter. I was like why because I was stubborn. The police officer poured tear gas on me, and I met myself in the station”

”I was put in the cell without writing a statement or anything, the third day, a woman called ASP Diko just came and said bring him out; his case is settled already before I knew it, straight to court, there was no contact, none of my family know where I am”

While in court, they are calling another person’s name, and I am not the one. They said I collided with some people to kill and rob. I thought it was a joke from 2013 to 2019

The testifier said he was in prison from 2013- 2019, and he encountered God, through a flier a church brings to the prison.

”2019, they stopped taking me to court, 2020 so people usually come down to prison and share the word of God; so there was this particular day I was at the gate, I saw this flier, I was reading the testimony when someone said he was winning soul and preaching the gospel then God turned everything around for him”.





That same night, I started sharing the word of God; unknown to me, a particular warder was watching me, I was picked as the cell Pastor.

In 2021, some people came from JPBC. I don’t know them, so this woman decided to come and call me from the cell. They listened to my case, and they are like they would fight for me.

From 2019, I’ve not been going to court. I don’t even know what I did, and they have not been calling my name. I am a graduate of the University of Ibadan.

”They traced my name to UI, and it was all perfect. My name was taken to the court as evidence to find that this was not the right person. I don’t know what happened, but before I knew it last week, five of us were supposed to be released, but just as we slept, two died before morning”.

I was still saving Thursday when they called my name, and I heard pack your things.

After ten years, I got my freedom; though I lost my mother, I lost my wife.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwmlpDdMImU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==