Escaped suspected kidnapper re-arrested in Kwara

One of a three-man inter-state kidnap gang, Boodoo Musa Alhaji, has been arrested by men and officers of the Kwara state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for alleged kidnapping and murder.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that members of the kidnap gang had kidnapped an eighty-year-old man, Alhaji Abba in Eruwa, Oyo state, collected ransom and later killed the victim.

Speaking on the development, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the corps command, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said that the crime was committed in Eruwa, Oyo while the suspect was arrested at Banni community in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara state at the weekend.

The NSCDC spokesperson, who described the suspect as an ex-convict, said that he would be transfered to Ibadan headquarters of the command for further investigation and prosecution.

“Three of the suspects were arrested for kidnapping by the Police. The victim was kidnapped and ransom demanded from family members and was paid. However, the victim was later killed. Three of the suspects were arrested, while the other two absconded. However, men of the NSCDC nabbed one of them, Boodoo Musa Alhaji, at Banni division in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara state out of shared information by members of the public and sister security agencies. All other details like the ransom and other arrested suspects are with the Police in Oyo state”, he said.

The NSCDC spokesperson advised criminals to abandon their criminal lifestyle and embrace lawful means of making ends meet, adding that they would be apprehended and made to face consequences of their actions if they do not heed the piece of advice.

The suspect, in an interview, said that he is a farmer, adding that he was arrested because the victim had told one Alhaji Isiaka, a member of vigilance group in the area before the development that he should picked if anything happened to him.

He, however, denied any altercation with the victim, who is a Bororo Fulani extraction from Katsina state, before his demise.

