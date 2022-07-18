25-year-old falls into well, dies in Kwara

A young man in his 20s has reportedly died after falling into a domestic well at the Ile-Nla compound in Omu-Aran town in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Monday, at about 5:30 am.

The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Banji Adebayo, was said to have approached the well to fetch water while one of his legs suddenly slipped off the ground and eventually tumbled down into the well.

The head of department (HOD), Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the development, said that Firemen were able to recover the dead body from the well and later handed it over to one Alhaji Abdulkareem, a family member of the deceased, in the presence of the Nigerian Police officers.

“According to the report, the victim man went to fetch water at the well and during the process of fetching one of his legs suddenly slipped off the ground and eventually tumbled down into the well.

“Therefore, The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities.”

