Buhari congratulates new NBA president, Maikyau

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the successful conclusion of its elections, rejoicing with Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, who is the new leader of the legal body.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President Femi Adesina (Media & Publicity) on Monday, the President congratulated the legal luminary for emerging the 31st President of the highly revered association, which has over the years played a major role in the democratic and economic development of the country, with advocacy, counselling and partnership with governments.

He saluted the outgoing President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata, and all the national leaders who took the association to a higher level, particularly by building new partnerships and integration of technology.

The statement said President Buhari looked forward to a healthy working relationship with the new national leaders of the NBA, believing the noble and patriotic antecedents of the legal body will be upheld, and further projected to the world.

