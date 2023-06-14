Youths in Eruwa town, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, under the aegis of Eruwa Youth Mandate, have expressed their delight in the re-emergence of Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin as the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly for the second consecutive time.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of EYM and Secretary, Kunle Adebola and Prince Rasheed Ayorinde, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune by the Director of Publicity of EYM, Kazeem Tijani, on Wednesday, the youth organization urged Ogundoyin, who represents Ibarapa East state constituency, to do everything within his reach to lead the Oyo State House of Assembly to greater heights and showcase the qualities that abound in youths from Eruwa and the Ibarapa region as a whole.

Vice-President of EYM, Femi Olawoore, while congratulating Ogundoyin, urged him to bring more dividends of democracy to Eruwa, Ibarapa East state constituency, Ibarapa region, and Oyo state as a whole.

EYM also expressed profound gratitude to the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, and other members of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly for their support in the previous political dispensation.

EYM is seeking further support from the governor, returning members of the House of Assembly, as well as new members, for Ogundoyin, emphasizing that their support is crucial for him to effectively discharge his duties.

Other executive members of EYM who joined in congratulating Ogundoyin on behalf of other members are Yusuff Amud (Assistant General Secretary), Prince Ridwanlahi Debayo (Director of Finance), Folake Idowu-Olalere (Director of Treasury), and Olusola Olawoore (Director of Protocol).

