Eradicating Eleyele traffic menace without cost

I write to call the attention of the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, to the possible solution to the daily gridlock on Eleyele – Ologueru – Eruwa road.

Eleyele Bus Stop/Roundabout is one of the busiest junctions in Oyo State. It connects the busy Sango and Eruwa to other major cities through the fastest developing area, Ologuneru.

The menace of unending traffic Jam in Eleyele has further made life difficult for pedestrians, commuters and residents.

On another axis of that area, the problem of traffic jam was permanently solved and eradicated with the construction of Jericho- Eleyele expressway.

Then, all vehicles going to Ologuneru axis go from the roundabout through Eleyele Water Works road (one way), while it was also one way from Ologuneru – Cashew nut factory area in Eleyele.

The new phase of terrible traffic jam began with the dualisation of Eleyele junction to Eruwa garage, upon the construction and expansion of Eleyele – Ologuneru road.

This little, short, dualised portion of the part of the road is the cause of the Eleyele traffic. Also, it has not only been responsible for traffic jams, but has also caused many fatal accidents, claiming many lives, because vehicles are uncontrollably running through the pavement appearing so sudden in the middle of the road at Eruwa Garage.

All the accident marks are on the short pavement for confirmation.

The major causes of heavy traffic on that road are the dualisation of Eleyele – Eruwa garage portion of the road, wherein road users from Dugbe to Eleyele and Sango to Eleyele try to squeeze vehicles originating from approximately five lanes into a single lane part (the dualised portion.) The result is gridlock/traffic jam.

The dualisation of a few metres or part of the road between Eruwa garage junction/Cashew nut factory to Eleyele Bus Stop is uncalled for, hence, the major reason the hardship has returned.

Allowing the dual carriageway from Eruwa Garage through Water Works to Eleyele Sango junction is another problem.”

I consequently recommend the following measures which attract no cost; ordering relevant authorities, as a matter of urgency, to remove the road divider/pavement of the short dualised portion from Eleyele Bus Stop to Eruwa garage.

As the road was meant to serve the people and not impose more hardship on the road users, residents and pedestrians, the pavement of the short portion has further narrowed the road without a service lane, hence, making it difficult or impossible for vehicles to slow down, drop or pick passengers for any other reason.

The pavement removal will end the fatal accidents, enlarge the bus stop, free traffic and people will be able to move easily.

Pastor Oghuma Francis,

oghumafrancis@gmail.com

