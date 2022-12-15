Epileptic Power Supply: Reps task FG to seek alternative energy sources

•Seek establishment of clear investment-friendly policy framework

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged Federal Government to focus on the exploration of renewable energy such as nuclear, solar, biomass, and wind as nationwide alternative sources of power supply to Nigerians.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji.

In the bid to achieve the feat, the House urged the present administration to establish a clear investor-friendly framework for Private Sector investment in alternative power supply across the country.

In the same vein, the House mandated its Committee on Power to liaise with relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors to develop the best strategies for sustainable alternative and renewable energy distribution in the country.

In his lead debate, Hon. Umeoji noted that the major driver of sustainable economic development growth is reliable electricity supply, and has remained on the front burner of all government initiatives.

He also noted that electricity in Nigeria is generated through thermal and hydropower sources and the main source of electricity generation comes from fossil fuels especially gas, which accounts for 86% of the capacity in Nigeria with the remainder generated from hydropower sources.

He further noted that a nation plagued with epileptic power supply must suffer delayed development and the risks associated with the loss of potential investors in the market.

The lawmaker said Nigeria’s inability to achieve a stable power supply over decades is a pointer to the fact that its over-reliance on gas and to a lesser extent, hydroelectric power sources alone needs to be reviewed.

He expressed concerns that traditional diesel generators emit greenhouse gases that have a detrimental effect on the environment and given the dependence on generators across the country daily, the country is gradually heading to an era of natural disasters.

Hon. Umeoji further expressed concerns that the lack of electricity supply in rural areas is a deterrent for businesses to thrive, thus, resulting in rural-urban migration which leaves the rural areas grossly underdeveloped.

“The House is aware that Nigeria is endowed with abundant renewable energy resources, the significant ones being solar energy, biomass, wind, and small and large hydropower with potential for hydrogen fuel, geothermal and ocean energies, however, the exploitation and utilization of renewable energy resources in the country are very low.

“The House is further aware that to enhance energy security and sustainability through the diversification of feedstock for power generation, the use of coal and other renewable energy resources hitherto unused, such as wind, solar and biomass have to be fully deployed in partnership with the private sector.

“The House is also cognizant that if the private sector is allowed to invest in mini-grid capabilities to service communities or local government areas, regions, or target industrial clusters, there will be a significant improvement in electricity distribution across the country.”

