Our desire is to worship, glorify God, says Soji Ajikijesu as he launches new album

Church News
By David Olagunju

A Lagos based gospel music ministry, Ajikijesu Heritage Ministry, is set to hold her 2022 Merit Awards. 

The team leader of the musical group, minister Soji Ajikijesu made it known that the event will also feature the launching of a musical album titled “Akikitan”.

The gospel music minister made it known to Tribune Online that everyone is invited to join them in worshipping the Lord. According to minister Soji, “our desire is to Glorify & Worship HIM in our celebration.”

The launching and awards ceremony is slated to hold on Sunday, 18th December 2022 by 11:30AM at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Faith Mega 1 parish, Market Link close, off Ogunbiyi, Jimoth B/Stop, Akowonjo Egbeda, Lagos.

“It would be an honour as you support us in fulfilling our intended target in your meaningful presence”, minister Soji Ajikijesu noted.

