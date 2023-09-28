The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as ‘KAI,’ has enforced the closure of the Agbado Oke-Odo market due to various environmental infractions, including street trading, hawking, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and a lack of general hygiene.

This decision was made in response to numerous petitions and complaints from Lagos residents about the poor level of cleanliness and environmental degradation in the Agbado Oke-Odo market area.

CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), the Corps Marshal of LAGESC, stated that their intelligence team had investigated these claims and found them to be true, leading to the closure of the market until further notice.

Additionally, three suspects were arrested for obstructing and attacking operatives on lawful duty with dangerous weapons and ammunition, resulting in a deep wound to one KAI operative.

These suspects will be charged in court for prosecution.

Akinpelu stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene in markets by disposing of refuse properly through approved PSP (Private Sector Participation) operators and ensuring that setbacks and lay-bys of external market premises do not accommodate street traders and hawkers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…





Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…