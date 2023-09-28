The Technical Committee on biometrics attendance, headed by Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, the acting Head of Service, has embarked on advocacy visits to sensitise stakeholders on the implementation of thumbprinting machines to ensure punctuality among civil servants in the state and local governments.

The committee, earlier on Thursday, visited Nafada and Funakaye Emirates, where it engaged with the royal fathers, community leaders and clerics to discuss the merits of deploying the biometric attendance systems.

The message conveyed by the committee during these interactions emphasized that the initiative is not a witch-hunt but a collective effort to enhance transparency and accountability within the civil service in line with Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s civil/public service reform agenda.

He informed the Royal Fathers and other stakeholders that the Biometrics Attendance machines will be deployed to offices in the state and local government services.

It is with the primary objective of ensuring regularity in the workplace and justifying government expenditures on salaries, as well as ensuring the government’s commitment to fostering a more transparent and efficient civil service for the benefit of the people of Gombe State.

In addition to the Emirs, both Islamic and Christian clerics were urged to support and encourage their followers, civil servants, and the broader community to embrace government policies and programmes.

Other members of the committee include Perm Sec Abubakar Hassan from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Hon. Mohd A. Musa representing Akko constituency in the State House of Assembly, Shuaibu Chiroma, and DAF Gen Admin.

Recall that Governor Inuwa has recently approved a monthly Palliative of 10,000 Naira to all civil servants in the state to cushion the impact of subsidy removal, in addition to ensuring prompt payment of salaries.

