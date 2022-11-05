Environment minister to represent Buhari at COP27 meetings

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Hon. Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi to represent him at COP27 as Head of Nigeria’s Delegation to the United Nations Framework Conference on Climate Change holding at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to 18, 2022.

According to a statement from the ministry, the minister is expected to represent the President at High-Level Sessions and also deliver Nigeria’s National Statement at the COP27 plenary, and attend bilaterals and side meetings on Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan amongst other engagements.

As Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Pan African Great Green Wall, he is expected to host alongside the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification & the Pan African Great Green Wall a high-level meeting of Member States on GGW.

Other ministers to attend alongside the Minister of Environment are Ministers of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mahmood Mohammed Abubakar, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Power, Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq and other Heads of Agencies of Government.

