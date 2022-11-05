Abducted wife of Civil Defence intelligence chief regains freedom

The kidnapped wife of the Head, of Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’SSIS), Apollos Dandaura, Mrs. Dandaura Victoria Apollos, who was abducted by bandits has been rescued unhurt.

Director, Public Relations, NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu, made this known in a statement on Saturday, said she was rescued at about 9.20 p.m on Friday, 4th November 2022, in Lafia, Nassarawa State.

Victoria Apollos was kidnapped from their residence in Gidi-Gidi, around Cattle market, Lafia, Nasarawa State on Wednesday, 2nd November 2022 at about 7 pm in the evening.

The unknown gunmen stormed the residence of Deputy Commandant Appolos Dandaura and took control of the environment by shooting sporadically in the air and thereafter whisking the wife away at gunpoint.

But Odumosu said she was rescued unhurt after successful joint operations by a combined tactical component comprising of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’S SIS), NSCDC Counter Terrorism Operatives (CTU), and NSCDC Special Female Squad (SFS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Army (NA), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Apollos younger brother, ASC1 Ezekiel Dandaura Samu, personnel of the Corps serving in Nasarawa State Command who sustained gunshot injuries in the cause of the attack is still receiving treatment in a hospital facility and is in stable condition.

“The Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, wishes to appreciate the efforts, maximum support, and cooperation sister security agencies rendered in this rescue operation.

“He assured the general public that the Corps under his watch will continue to protect lives, properties, and all Critical National and Infrastructure in the country,” Odumosu said.

