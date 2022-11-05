Amotekun launches inter-border patrol in Ondo, Osun to ensure hitch-free Christmas, New Year celebrations

As part of efforts to tackle criminals and crime during the forthcoming Yuletide, the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) Amotekun has flagged off a joint border patrol to embark on massive and aggressive operations on the highways.

Flagging off the second edition of the strategy adopted by the Corps in all the Southwest states, the Chairman of the South West Amotekun and the Ondo Commander of the Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the exercise was put together to tackle criminals who usually robbed travelers during the festive season.

Adeleye recalled that the security agency commenced the inter-border patrol with the huge success recorded and said the WNSN would not leave anything for chance, noting that it has become the tradition of highway robbers to embark on aggressive operations during Yuletide.

Adeleye, while declaring the operation open at the Ondo/ Osun border at Owena town, tagged: “Operation Gba’le Gba’ko,” in collaboration with his Osun State counterpart, Brigadier General Aderounbi (retd), Adeleye disclosed that about 340 victims of robbery and kidnap operations were rescued by Amotekun officials while 80 vehicles snatched by criminals were rescued last year.

Adeleye said: “Last year when the Ondo State and the Osun State inter-border patrol commenced, we recorded very huge success. We were able to dismantle a number of kidnappers’ cells, we were able to arrest kidnappers, we were able to recover illegal arms and weapons, we were able to release kidnap victims, we were able to arrest kidnap suspects, we were able to arrest armed robbers.

“In short, we were able to reduce to the barest minimum criminal activities during last year’s yuletide. In preparation for this year’s holiday, we had redoubled our efforts at ensuring that commuters, residents, and visitors throughout this period can enjoy their holidays and they can sleep with their eyes closed.

“That is why we are commencing both the “Ember patrol and the inter-border patrol” activities of the Western Nigerian Security Network Agency.

“It is the collaboration of Ondo State and Osun State officers of the Western Nigerian Security Network Agency and at a later date, we’ll be collaborating with Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Oyo with all the other agencies in the states in the Southwest to ensure that all major roads, all villages, all forests in the Southwest part of the country are properly protected.

“This operation is tagged “Operation Gba’le

Gba’ko” which means we want to ensure sanity both at home and in the forest, on the road, on the sea, and everywhere within the Southwest part of this country. We are going to embark on 24 hours patrol, seven days a week from now till after the Christmas and New year holidays.

Adeleye disclosed that the operation is at the instance of the Chairman of the Governor’s Forum of South West region, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, saying the governor has provided an enabling environment to ensure a free flow holiday without security bridges.

He said “this is also in collaboration with all the sister security agencies like the Police, the Army, the DSS, the Civil Defence, and of course, the populace.

“That was why we had to greet them when we came, we need their information and corporation, for all of us. Security is our business, when you see something, you say something and say it to the right quarters.”

However, Akogun charged the people of the state including villagers, farmers, and city settlers to keep the formation abreast of any suspicious movement and activities in the areas.

Adeleye also charged Amotekun officials to brace up for the challenges ahead, noting that 2023 being an election year, there is a high possibility for increased criminal activities especially politically and economically related crimes.





The Amotekun Commander of Osun State, Brigadier General Aderounbi, said: “I just want to advise our communities to cooperate with us and make sure that this time around, we record another huge success to bring improved security to lives and property of people in the Southwest region.”

Some resident of the border town, Mr. Samuel Adeboye described the inter-border patrol as a welcome development and said “with the presence of Amotekun, we can now sleep well, go to our farms, the present administration has been wonderful in the area of security.

“They should encourage the officers, give them whatever they need so that they can perform more than what they are doing now.”

Another resident, Mr. Jide Oyedeji said: “We are highly interested in collaborating with the Amotekun officers, we appreciate them for all they have been doing. They should continue doing all they are doing, we have our own local officers here and we will continue to work with them.”

It would be recalled that Amotekun Corps was able to stem the tide of robbery operations on Ilesha/Ile-Ife Expressway, Osun State last year as many robbery attempts were foisted by the operatives.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Amotekun launches inter-border patrol in Ondo, Osun to ensure hitch-free Christmas, New Year celebrations