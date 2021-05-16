Residents keep vigil over influx of herdsmen in Anambra community

There is palpable tension in Ifite Isuaniocha Community, in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State following a mass influx of Fulani herdsmen in the area.

Some residents were said to have abandoned their homes and fled following a report that went viral on social media over the arrival of trucks loaded with Fulani men in the community.

A report of the influx of the herders, issued by the President-General of the community, Mr. Frank Mkpume, stated that the vehicles zoomed off immediately after dropping the suspected strange elements and urged residents to be careful and vigilant.

A resident of the area who preferred anonymity said the report threw the entire community into confusion as many hurriedly fled the area, while others kept vigil the day the message got to them.

He said: “Last night was one of the longest nights I have ever had as a human being. The message came in very late at about 11:30 pm about some armed Fulani men, who were brought into a forest near a vast fallowed land purchased by INEC staff at Isuaniocha.

“It was a vigil last night for every resident in Isuaniocha and nearby Mgbakwu (where I live). As I speak, many families have moved to Awka, abandoning their homes,” the source added.

“Please I join the PG to call on the government to investigate this matter to prevent any possible attacks on the people, as is being feared. Urgent steps need to be taken now,” he pleaded.

Reacting, Police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu said the command had since deployed a Police team, calling on residents not to panic but to remain calm.

He said: “The command has since deployed a Police team on the receipt of this information and while noting the area is calm, the CP urges the good people of Anambra especially those in the area not to panic but work with the Police and other security agencies in identifying the bad elements among them.”

