Enugu government records 16 new cases of COVID-19

The Enugu State Government on Thursday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the state to 531.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, announced this in a statement.

Obi said that the ministry confirmed the 16 new cases from the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He gave the number of confirmed patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as 193 while 322 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests that returned negative.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is 16.

The commissioner advised the public to adhere to all NCDC precautionary measures to stay safe.

He urged the residents to call 08182555550, 09022333833 or the NCDC number on 80097000010 if they develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms.

(NAN)

