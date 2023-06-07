Over 88 secondary schools in Abuja are expected to participate in an entrepreneurship competition that is focused on exploring the conversion of waste products particularly plastic into new usable products for wealth creation.

About 200 students will participate in the third edition of the Competition organised by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Secondary Education Board (SEB) to promote the culture of skills acquisition among secondary school students in the Capital city.

Speaking at the opening of the Competition and Award Programme in Abuja, the Director/Secretary of FCT-SEB, Dr.Muhammed Sani Ladan said the competition is part of what the Board is doing in a bid to encourage students to learn a trade for self sustainability after their secondary school education.

He noted that “this event is an annual event where we catch them young (meaning students), catch them when they are small and groom them into entrepreneurs that will in turn create jobs in the country.

“We are here to see what the students are using, how they have been able to turn waste products like plastic or waste from sugar cane into a new product that will add value to humanity” he stated.

Also at the Programme, the Head of Department of FCT-SEB on Trade and Entrepreneurship, Owolabi Elijah said “the programme will showcase different products that our students made using waste products.

He explained that the second edition of the competition provided an opportunity for the best students to travel to countries like the United Kingdom and Morocco for mentorship programmes.

On her part, the Coordinator of the Competition, Mrs Elizabeth Udofia described the programme as a bridge for students to develop financial self sustainability in the future.

She explained that the Education Board is conscious to promote skills acquisition as a survival tool for young people in the country.

“White collar jobs are no longer available in Nigeria, so we are teaching these young people how to survive, we are teaching them that instead of looking for a job, you can actually be an employer of labour”.

A Member of the Board of the FCT-SEB, Hon. Sunny Moniedafe said engaging students to learn a trade is a form of fighting insecurity.





“When the young minds are gainfully engaged, they stay away from trouble, for that, we have lesser crime in the society”.

He called on stakeholders to support the programme as means of imparting as many students as possible.

