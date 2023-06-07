The Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT) has expressed concern over the delay by the Lagos State government in increasing the retirement age of teachers in public schools from 60 to 65 years or their duration of service from 35 to 40 years, saying the delay is becoming too long.

The National President of NUT, Titus Amber, raised the concern in Ikorodu at the opening session of the ongoing Trade Union Education Workshop organised by the Lagos State chapter of NUT for its executive committee members from the local government branches to the state levels.

According to him, the new Retirement Age Act had been enacted by the National Assembly and assented to by then President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 as part of welfare packages for public school teachers in the country and up to 22 states have already adopted the policy for their teachers.

“But Lagos State, which is considered to be a model in almost every sector particularly education for other states is yet to adopt the policy let alone start implementing it two years after it has become a law.

“The development is surprising more so that the meetings of the Committees on Establishment that provided the modalities for the Act was held in Lagos,” he said.

Represented at the event by the National Treasurer of the union, Olusegun Raheem, the NUT boss said it is no doubt that Lagos State had done well in education sector and particularly for teachers in the areas of prompt payment of salaries, steady promotion and capacity building programmes, better welfare and working conditions, but then, it would be unfair if the state would lag in the implementation of the new retirement age policy.

He said the additional five years in service for teachers who are still very agile and in their frame of mind would boost their morale at work and other lawful engagements and also raise the quality of training impacting on their students.

Amber therefore appealed to the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look into the matter and make the policy a reality for teachers in the state without further delay.

He, however, commended NUT leadership in Lagos for consistently building the capacity of executive committee members across levels, urging participants at the forum to always be guided by the rules of their engagements and also respect the laws guiding employers and employees in their conduct.

In his remark, the Lagos State chairman of NUT, Hassan Akintoye, said the union had already made presentation to the state government on the 65 years retirement age policy and wondered why the implementation is being delayed.

According to him, the new policy is a law and not a privilege and because education is on the Concurrent List in the Constitution, teachers would have to engage their state governments on many issues that involved in the implementation and we have done so in Lagos.

“So, we believe that once the governor settles down to his second term in office, he would certainly make the necessary pronouncement on the policy,” he said.





He declared that the teachers in the state are really awaiting such proclamation from the governor.

While addressing participants at the programme numbering 103 in all, Akintoye asked them to justify the essence of organising such training for them.

He said they should understand that the people who elected them as leaders are expected so much from them, hence the need for them to be well-equipped with right information, knowledge and exposure to guide them in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of Elders’ Council of NUT, Lagos State, Prince Solomon Abimbolu, also urged participants to ensure they go back home better informed and equipped as leaders of the union at their respective capacities.

He said they should always think beyond now in the discharge of their roles because if they do well today they could aspire for higher offices not only in the teaching profession but also outside the profession.

Some of the participants told Nigerian Tribune on a sideline that they are expected to go back home with better knowledge that would help them for better service delivery not only as NUT leaders but also as classroom teachers and in other roles expected of them.

