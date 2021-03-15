Entreneurship Diary: I have no regret quitting IT for fashion —Oyeni Brands boss

My name is Omoyeni Isaac and I’m the founder of Oyeni Brands, a Nigerian owned urban and lifestyle fashion company that makes sneakers, boxers, slippers, socks and other clothing apparels. Oyeni Brands is also the footwear choice of polo team and enthusiasts in Nigeria and Africa.

Fashion has always been my passion. Although, I worked with an organisation abroad for a couple of years in IT. I had to quit and move back to Nigeria to follow my passion which is fashion. I decided to start this company because i found it difficult to get the perfect sneakers for my feet anytime I go shopping especially those that are comfortable, lightweight and stylish. That inspired creating Oyeni Brands, which I think is the perfect solution to the problem i encountered and i believe so many other persons are encountering.

I made our products top notch quality, comfortable and also durable.

Fielding question on challenges, Omoyeni said: “We face a lot of challenges everyday but one has been access to funding and also making Nigerians trust an indigenous brand but the reception is getting better anyways.”

Omoyeni added that most of these challenges can be solved with government’s intervention, by giving entrepreneurs tax breaks, helping entrepreneurs gain access to low interest loans and grants.

Reacting to business sustenance in the country, Omoyeni opined that it will be tough at the beginning and in the middle but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Keep giving your best and do not compromise quality like Oyeni Brand, one day it will surely pay off,” he asserted.

Omoyeni amplified Oyeni sneakers as the official footwear of STL Polo and Red Crown Polo Team owned by Nasco Group, and hopes to have many more polo teams wearing their products, not leaving the full swerve into producing other sporting activities wears.

