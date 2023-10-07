The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, condemned on Saturday, in strong terms, the attack by suspected bandits on the Anguwar Dankali community in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, during which four people were reportedly killed and five injured.

The Speaker said “enough is enough” on the killings in Zaria and other parts of the country, charging security agencies to “descend on the killers.”

The suspected bandits reportedly attacked the community, shooting nine people and abducting five others, who later escaped on the arrival of security operatives who engaged the attackers in a gun duel.

While describing the latest attack as one too many, Speaker Abbas commiserated with the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of Kaduna State.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker noted with concern the spate of attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians by bandits.

Speaker Abbas recalled, with pain, how some of his constituents were similarly killed in an attack earlier in August 2023.

The Speaker lamented reported killings not only in Zaria but also in other parts of the country, insisting that the lives and property of Nigerians must be protected and safeguarded as provided in the country’s constitution.

He said the security agencies should go after the suspects, apprehend them, and bring them to justice.

The Speaker further charged them with preventing the loss of more lives and property across the country.

