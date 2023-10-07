Educational facilities and equipment, including structures worth the sum of N4.5 billion, executed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), have been commissioned at Gombe State University (GSU), Gombe.

While speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Architect Sonny Echono, stated that since the university was established in 2004, it was enlisted as a beneficiary of TETFund’s interventions in 2006.

He added that so far, the fund has allocated over N15 billion from 2006 to 2023 to the university for various interventions.

He lauded the university management for the judicious utilisation of the resources in the provision of the requisite facilities, which are prominent structural features on the campus.

The TETFund ES said, “No doubt, projects undertaken with these funds have remarkably impacted the mandate of the university in facilitating teaching, learning, and research.”

According to him, “I, therefore, wish to commend the management of the university for assiduously monitoring and ensuring the successful delivery of the various intervention projects executed from inception, some of which we are assembled here to commission today.”

He added that “the projects to be commissioned today are 11 in number and are those of the special high-impact intervention, special, annual, and zonal interventions for which funds were allocated between 2014 and 2021, and completions successfully achieved between 2021 and 2023.

The total cost of the projects amounted to the sum of N4,591,813,389.70, all delivered successfully in line with the TETFund guidelines.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Aliyu Usman El-Nafaty, expressed appreciation to TETFUND for its various interventions in the school, saying they had contributed to its growth.

The State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who commissioned the projects alongside the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, and other top Federal and State Government functionaries, lauded TETFUND for disbursing funds to build structures for the institution and the school management for the good use of the money.

He revealed plans to establish another campus housing the faculty of environmental sciences of the university in Dukku local government to expand the institution and its programmes.

The structures include those at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences, Faculty of Law, a 250-capacity drama theatre, university clinic, and female hostels III and IV, among others.

