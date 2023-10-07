The Northern Consensus Movement (NCM) has expressed concern over the incessant abduction of female students in the Northern region.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National President of NCM, Awwal Aliyu Abdullahi, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday.

The statement noted that female education is under threat today, stating, “Many parents are considering withdrawing their female children from university.”

Thus, they called on the elders and leaders of Northern extraction to ensure that girl child education in the region receives adequate attention.

The statement also observed that “there is a need to adopt a new strategy that will involve all stakeholders, from the education sector, security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders at the grassroots, to a round table.”

They pointed out that the community must be involved in tackling the insecurity in our schools and advocated for the establishment of a community intelligence and intervention committee.

“This committee should involve religious leaders, youths, women, retired security personnel, and opinion leaders.”

The NCM then advised governments at all levels to tackle the scourges of poverty, hunger, and unemployment bedevilling our society, noting that the aforementioned issues are some major factors responsible for the current problem.

Thus, they asserted that the recent abduction of female students at Federal University Gusau and Federal University Dutsinma should be taken seriously.

