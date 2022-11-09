Enough of hunger, insecurity, vote out APC, Atiku tells Borno people

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the people of Borno State to vote for the main opposition party to end hunger, insecurity, unemployment and other vices, which he blamed on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing party faithful at a rally in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Wednesday, he promised the people of the state that his administration will lessen their high cost of living.

The former Vice President told the crowd that the Shehu of Borno had provided him with a bucket list of what the people of the state wanted from him if elected.

Atiku stated: “Before we arrived here, we went to the palace of Shehu of Borno and he made the following requests.

“First, we restore peace and orderliness in Borno State and throughout the country.

“Secondly, he requested us to make sure that we reactivate Chad Basin Development Authority so that our farmers can go back to farm, so that we can produce food for our people so that we can also reduce unemployment and we promise him on that.

“He requested that we should make sure the local governments are supplied with power or electricity which we promised, we will do.

“Again, he requested that we should reactivate the exploration of oil and gas in the Chad Basin, which we promise we are going to do by the grace of God.

“We thank you very much for this reception, for this support. We look forward to the day you will vote for PDP, enough of hunger, enough of insecurity, enough of unemployment, enough of suffering, enough of too much taxation.

“We will make sure that you are exempted from exorbitant taxation. Thank you very much and God bless you all.”

Also speaking, his running-mate and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, said Nigerians cannot afford to allow the APC to remain in power beyond May 29 next year, saying that the ruling party has put citizens in a deep hole.

He said it is only the PDP flagbearer that can pull the country out of the mess the ruling party has placed it.

Okowa told the party supporters: “The problem of Nigeria today is just too much and the only person that can handle it and make sure that our children are happy again is Atiku Abubakar. We cannot allow the APC any more day after May 29, 2023, so they must go.

“But we have a lot of work to do and that work is for all of us who are here. You must come out to vote, you must bring your brothers, your sisters and you must defend that vote after voting. We don’t want them to steal your votes anymore.





“In Southern Nigeria, the South-South, the South East and South West, we are going to vote for Atiku Abubakar. We want to show them that Nigerians are wiser, we cannot afford to give anymore days after the eight years of APC because they have taken us into a very deep hole but Atiku Abubakar will bring us out and show us a new light.

“He will ensure that you don’t go to bed hungry, that there is food in the family. Our women will be able to provide for their children and men will be able to provide for their children and our children can go to school and will have jobs.

That is the Nigeria we are looking forward to, that is the Nigeria that Atiku Abubakar is going to provide for us.

“It is time for new Nigerian and that new Nigeria we are talking about, it is only Atiku that can provide it.”

