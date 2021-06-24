EnjoyNigeria to generate 100,000 jobs for SMEs ― FG

The Federal government has revealed that the forthcoming five days EnjoyNigeria Expo will generate over 100, 000 jobs for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Speaking in Abuja, the Director, Investment Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Mrs Kemi Arodudu disclosed that the EnjoyNigeria Expo will scale up the value chain delivery of the creative, entertainment, travel, trade and cultural industries of the Nigerian economy.

She said the Expo which will be held in Abuja by Mid November 2021 will assist Small and Medium Enterprises to be positioned for increased job and wealth creation as well as gain access to global markets will generate 100,000 new jobs in the creative, entertainment, cultural industries, travel and trade sectors of the economy between 2021 and 2023.

According to a statement made available to the news by the Head of the Media Subcommittee of EnjoyNigeria Expo, Tunde Hassan stated that the Expo will be an avenue for SMEs to showcase their potentials to the world.

The statement noted that Mrs Arodudu who is also the Chairperson of the EnjoyNigeria Expo planning committee said the Project further envisions making available a national database for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in rural areas while connecting such to big in-country markets in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

“This is in addition to empowering women and youths with entrepreneurial skills to facilitate innovations as well as connect them to the bigger markets to grow and sustain their businesses whilst showcasing and promoting their products and services,” she said.

She said Major components of the initiative include an exhibition, trade and investment forum and a string of entertainment events and awards.

Mrs Arodudu while explaining that the project is anchored on five major strands, woven around critical creative visual and performing arts contents including music, film, photography, painting, fashion, craft, stage drama and comedy are conceptualized as a distinct stand-alone brand, namely, Sounds of Nigeria, Images of Nigeria, Tastes of Nigeria, Colours of Nigeria and Experience of Nigeria.

The Chief Executive of W2Np, the private sector facilitator of the project, Isa Yusuf Sago, noted with delight, the enthusiasm displayed so far by critical stakeholders across all target sectors.

He said the event seeks to deepen the contributions of the creative entertainment, cultural and travel trade industries to the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“Arrangement is in top gear to stage the first-ever combined initiative to signpost the creative, entertainment, cultural and travel-trade industries in Nigeria,” he said.

The initiative tagged, EnjoyNigeria Expo is a Public-Private Partnership Project with the Federal Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment and the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture as lead establishment, working in concert with Welcome2Nigeria Project, as the private sector facilitator.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… EnjoyNigeria to generate 100,000 jobs for SMEs ; EnjoyNigeria to generate 100,000 jobs for SMEs ; EnjoyNigeria to generate 100,000 jobs for SMEs ; EnjoyNigeria to generate 100,000 jobs for SMEs.