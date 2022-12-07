NDDC board: Enough of shortchanging, Ogbudugbudu Itsekiri cries out

THE Ogbudugbudu Itsekiri of Iwereland in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State have cried out the continuous marginalisation of Itsekiri nationality particularly the constitution of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)’s board.

Nigerian Tribune reports that cries of marginalisation of the Itsekiri nation have been on for a long time with series of petitions and protest staged to change the narrative.

Angered by the recent constitution of the NDDC’s board which excluded the Itsekiri indigenes, the Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC) had embarked on an indefinite protest demanding inclusion on the board.

Joining its voice to make the demands, the Trustees of Ogbudugbudu Itsekiri community, led by the chairman, Mr William Motekuro; secretary, Mr Gere Bawo Benson; the management committee chairman and secretary, Mr Isaiah Sode and Mr Jonathan Ajofortan, accused the Federal Government of taking the Itsekiri nation for granted.

“There is no doubt that the Itsekiri nationality in the Delta, Edo and Ondo states has been contributing to the nation’s crude oil economy, but one continues to wonder why such a nationality, with the highest contributions in terms of oil resources, cannot be given its due benefits as regards human and material development.

“We have so much of oil exploration ongoing in Itsekiri lands cutting across Delta, Edo and Ondo states, but when it comes to sharing of benefits, we are pushed backwards.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“As we can see today in Delta State, the Itsekiri nationality is the largest producer of crude oil.





“It is expected that our communities should feel the positive impact in development as well as occupy the chairmanship position of NDDC board which is long overdue.

“The Federal Government is taking the Itsekiri people for granted because we are peace-loving and law-abiding, but we should not be taken for stupidity.

“This must stop now; we the registered Trustees of Ogbudugbudu Itsekiri community in Olero Oil Field in Warri North Local Government Area are solidly behind the INYC protests to press home demands of the Itsekiri nationality,” the trustees said.