Soil degradation will worsen food crisis, experts warn

The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) has said that pollution of the soil which leads to soil degradation will worsen the food crisis if adequate measures were not taken to curb the situation.

This is just as the institute sought a mandate by the Federal Government to monitor all activities regarding soil studies, soil use, and other non-agricultural manipulations which negatively impact the soils.

NISS also urged Nigerians especially farmers to heed experts’ recommendations, and conclusions, while looking inwards to contribute positively towards the sustainable management of the soils.

These suggestions were made in Abuja at this year’s World Soil Day celebration. Experts used the opportunity to brainstorm on the way forward to achieve sustainable management of the soil with the theme, “Soils, Where Food Begins”.

This year’s world soil day seeks to raise concern that soil nutrient loss is a major soil degradation process threatening plant nutrition and is regarded as one of the most important problems at a global level mitigating against sustainable and profitable food production, its availability and security.

Speaking at the dialogue, NISS Vice President, Professor Geoffrey Nwaka said that there was an urgent demand for a detailed knowledge of our soils.

Professor Nwaka who also represented the Chairman Governing Council of NISS added that the period of blanket approach was over.

He suggested that NISS should be mandated to collaborate with all organizations both governmental and non-governmental in the area of soil resources exploitation.

Also, the president, the Soil Science Society of Nigeria, Professor Jibril Mohammad lamented that the lack of proper mapping of soils, good facilities laboratories and awareness about soil health and fertiliser conditions are hampering the effective management of soil.

