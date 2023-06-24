Personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have been charged to always ensure physical fitness through active participation in group physical exercises in order to be mentally and physically alert, ready for combat.

The charge was given by the Commandant of the Nigeria Army Armour Corps (NAAC), Bauchi, Maj. Gen. MS Ahmed, at the 2023 10 kilometers Walk/ Jog for NAF personnel of the Special Operations Command (SOC), Bauchi held on Saturday.

General MS Ahmed spoke as the Guest of Honor at the occasion, saying that physical fitness can benefit personnel because it will boost their productivity, help fight stress and build teamwork in the entire Military service.

The Commandant who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Abubakar Haruna said that the best way to serve the cause of peace and defend the territorial integrity of this nation is by being physically and psychologically fit to carry out responsibilities as defenders of the nation.

According to him, “For sound minds, we should have sound bodies and that is why the Military, world over, attach so much importance to the physical fitness exercises and fitness exercises and bodybuilding culture.”

“I urge you not to wait for the Nigeria Air Force to organise Physical fitness exercises and programmes before you engage in sports,” he said.

He also urged the NAF personnel to always create time to engage in activities that would build their strength such as cardiovascular endurance, agility , flexibility and coordination to ensure optimal performance of responsibilities.

On his part, The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Special Operations Command (SOC), AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir said 6the aim of the 10 kilometer Walk / Jog was designed by NAF to Foster discipline regimentation and esprit de corps among service personnel.

The AOC who was represented by the Chief of Staff, AVM Enebong Effiong said that NAF places high premium on fitness and has the interest to see personnel represent the nation at national and international events.

He commended the sister security agencies for attending the annual walk and jogging exercise at the NAF base.

The AOC also enjoined the personnel to take care of their health as it is cheaper to maintain a healthy body by participating in regular exercises than treat illness.

In the 10 KM jog, Brig. Gen. Fawole Olawale who represented the Commandant, Nigerian Army Armour School, Bauchi, Maj Gen. Wale Adekeye clinched the first position among all the security and paramilitary agencies and emerged third overall among all the participants.

He appreciated the AOC special Command for organising the Walk and Jogging exercise , saying that this would strengthen the relationship among the sister agencies.

Awards and prizes were distributed to different categories of winners at the exercise.