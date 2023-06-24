Puzzled by claims that she purportedly snubbed President Bola Tinubu at the summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has appealed to Nigerians not to read more meanings into her tweets.

Okonjo-Iweala had, in a series of tweets on Friday, posted photographs from the summit showing her exchanging pleasantries with world leaders.

Those who appeared in the first set of photographs posted by Okonjo-Iweala are President of France, Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley; President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde; Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, among others.

The tweets then led to a debate on Twitter with many claiming the WTO DG snubbed President Tinubu who also attended the same summit which is aimed at addressing the issue of the role of trade and trade policy in fighting climate change, poverty and inequality.

But on Saturday morning, Okonjo-Iweala thereafter posted four more photographs from the summit where she exchanged pleasantries with President Tinubu; President of Gabon, Ali Bongo; President of Kenya, William Ruto and business moguls, Mo Ibrahim and Tony Elumelu.

In another tweet, she appealed to Nigerians to unite to build the country rather than engage in unwarranted debates that shows the depth of polarisation in the country.

She said in the tweet: “Nigerians please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly shows the depth of polarisation in our society. I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country, not attack!”