Nigerian Air Force (NAF), high Command, on Monday, said that in the renewed effort towards ending insurgency activities in the country, the airstrikes by its aircraft under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have continued to decimate terrorists and their hideouts in the Tumbuns near Lake Chad.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by Director of Public Relations and Information of the Service, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet.

According to the statement; “These particular strikes, conducted at a location Northwest of Arina Woje in the Tumbuns on 24 March 24, became necessary after intelligence revealed the presence of terrorists hideouts at the location.

“Intelligence had also confirmed an activation of terrorists’ activities around clusters of structures concealed under trees near the location. The need to attack the location thus became imperative.

It explained that after the strikes, a post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealed several terrorists were neutralised and their hideouts set ablaze, thereby degrading their capabilities to attack surface forces

It added that hese strikes have also degraded the capabilities of terrorist elements operating in the region to attack innocent civilians residing near Arina Woje in Borno.