EndSARS: Taraba judicial panel receives 11 petitions

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for victims of police brutality set up by the Taraba State Government on Monday said it has received 11 petitions so far.

Justice Christopher Awubra, Chairman of the Judicial Panel disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the panel in Jalingo.

Awubra assured the public of confidentiality and safety of those testifying before the panel.

He urged the public to come forward with their complaints and petitions to the Judicial Panel with the assurance that at the end of the day, justice would be done to all who deserve it.

“You are all welcome to this very important inaugural meeting of this panel.

“We had some logistics issues that have delayed our take off but they have now been addressed.

“Let me assure you that the lives of those coming to testify at this Commission will be sufficiently protected as the Judicial Panel will not operate or allow impunity or intimidation of anyone testifying here.

“Complaints, petitions, memoranda from the public are highly welcomed since we have commenced sittings and we have pledged to look at issues objectively and to pursue justice with every iota of sincerity.

“If you have any issues that need to be heard, we are here for you and we would take it up with the assurance that you will get redress,” he said.

The chairman said that considering the geographical landscape of the state with some difficult areas to reach, the commission was considering having sittings at some of the remote areas so that the people who ordinarily may not be able to make it to the state capital would also have a chance to present their complaints.

He advised the people to submit their petitions in 10 copies with 1.5 line spacing within 10 days from Monday.

