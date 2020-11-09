Pastor Uhembe Jacob who was accused of involving in a missing organ saga at Daudu in Guma local government area of Benue State has been killed.

The killing followed his alleged collecting various sum of money from victims of the missing organ in the area.

Youths in the area had earlier burnt down the pastor’s house and Church last week.

It was gathered that chiefs and leaders in the community have waded in and asked the Divisional Police Officer in Daudu to arrest him (pastor) and alleged sponsor of the missing organ before the pastor escaped.

A local, who identified himself as Emma told our correspondent that the pastor was later killed by some youths while running to an unnamed village in Nasarawa State.

“The man(pastor) ought to have been arrested by Daudu Divisional Police Officer but he decided to run away only to find out that he was killed in a village along Laafia road.

The killing of the pastor was said to have triggered protest by his Church members on Sunday who demands justice for the murdered cleric.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in Benue State, Catherine Anene, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said that the man was killed while attempting to run away from Daudu.

Anene who could not say precisely when the man was killed said, “the pastor was to be picked up by the DPO in Daudu but rushed into his vehicle and ran away but he was later killed.

