EndSARS: Suspected cultists attack protesters in Kwara

Suspected secret cult members, on Sunday, attacked #EndSARS protesters in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that one of the EndSARs protesters, reportedly hit by a vehicle during a crisis which erupted among members of rival cult groups taking part in the protest at the General Post Office area, Ilorin was critically injured and rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for medical attention.

Another version of the reported attack said that protesters were attacked by traders.

Sunday market traders usually display their wares under the Post Office bridge on Sundays.

It was gathered that the clash created pandemonium and tension in and around the area.

Eyewitness account said no life was lost.

Another account said suspected cultists allegedly attacked the protesters, adding that one person was feared killed in the process.

Speaking on the development, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kwara state, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed that there was a reported attack on the Sunday traders, however, said that there was no loss of life.

“I was aware of the protest and alleged attack on some traders, but I am not aware of the death of anybody”, he said.

Also, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq condemned the attacks on the peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in parts of Ilorin, describing the violent attacks as despicable and intolerable.

“I vehemently denounce the violent attacks on the protesters and I call on the security agencies to ensure that the dastardly act is addressed immediately. The daredevil attackers must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted immediately. The attack must not go unchallenged,” the Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“Peaceful protest is a constitutional right and no government or individuals are allowed under the law to abridge such a right. While we continue to urge the young protesters to remain peaceful while their legitimate grievances are addressed, I hereby call for security beef up to prevent the reoccurrence of such attacks on the protesters or other residents of the state.

“The government of Kwara State similarly urges the protesters to ensure that the legitimate rights of other citizens to peacefully pursue their livelihood are not infringed upon in the process of exercising their own rights. This is to ensure that some fifth columnists do not hide under such conflicting interest to cause a breakdown of peace and order in the state,” he said.

