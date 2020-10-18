EndSARS protesters arrest man for stealing phone at Lekki 

#EndSARS protesters at Lekki have arrested a 25-year-old man from Ojuelegba area of Lagos State, Yusuf Lawal for stealing a phone.

The protesters who were not pleased with his demeanour descended on him before he was handed over to the police at Maroko Police Station.

Tribune Online gathered that the Police are working on the useful information gathered from him to track down his gang members who are at large.

The stolen phone was not recovered as the suspect already passed on the phone to his fleeing gang members.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has reiterated that this incident is a clear indication that the protests, across the state, have been hijacked by some hoodlums who hide under the #EndSARS protests to steal, loot and cause damage to peoples property.

He, therefore, advised protesters to be watchful of those who have infiltrated their processions or gatherings to cause pains to innocent Lagosians.

