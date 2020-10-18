EndSARS: Rudeboy, Small Doctor, Laycon, others release singles

The agitation against police brutality is one which has continued to inspire protests across the country and dominate youth conversations. The protests, dominated by youths, have taken many forms and enjoyed support from various angles.

Financial contributions were reportedly made to the tune of millions of naira while foods and drinks were provided for protesters at various locations. On social media, posts on the #EndSARS movement have dominated the trends.

Apart from posts and contributions, musicians have also used their trade to lend their support to the struggle. Over the past week, many took to the studio to release singles on the fight against police brutality and the state of the nation as a whole.

Popular artistes such as Bukola ‘Asa’ Elemide, Paul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, Temitope ‘Small Doctor’ Adekunle and Oladotun ‘Dotman’ Alade, Shatta Wale and Dice Ailes are some of those who have released tracks centred on the #EndSARS movement.

Rudeboy released ‘Oga’ while Small doctor sang ‘Soro soke’. Dotman’s tune was entitled ‘Naija (#EndSars)’ while ‘No one’ was to Dice Ailes’ credit.

R gathered that more artistes are already working having compositions on the fight against police brutality as the protests continue into another week.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revolt Of The Twitter Generation, Monsters We Created

In the last one week or so of the rise of the #EndSARS protest across the country, a damp gleam of hope for Nigeria lit me up. I dare say same for many of our compatriots. It is just like the gleaming multicolour of an emerging rainbow. All our previous forecasts of hopelessness for the land started to collapse gradually…

Nigerian Youths Came Out Late, But… —Bishop Oladotun

Sincerely, from my own perspective, the youth came out late because we have no other country. Some of us are already 60 years old and above and we have no other place to go. This is a battle we are supposed to have fought about 30 or 40 years ago so that the youth of today can have a better future. Whatever they are doing now is to secure their…

Youths’ #EndSARS Protest Capable Of Grounding Any Govt —Olajide, YCE Scribe

The general secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr Kunle Olajide, in this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, speaks on the position of the organisation on the week-long youths’ protests against police brutality, advocacy on referendum, new incentive package for teachers and granting of financial autonomy to…

Insecurity: Northern Elders Want Service Chiefs Sacked

A group of northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD) has expressed dissatisfaction with the prevailing insecurity situation in the country, insisting that the best way possible for President Muhammadu Buhari is to restore order with an immediate restructuring beginning with the…