EndSARS: Protesters storm Lagos Assembly, lament over extortion, brutality 

Some protesters have stormed the entrance of the Lagos House of Assembly, Ikeja in a bid to express their grievances against extortion and brutality by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Tribune Online gathered that the protesters built tents at the entrance of the Assembly.

It was learnt that security operatives later dismantled the tents and attempted to disperse protesters.

About 11.30 pm, the streetlights providing illumination to the protesters went off, causing a fear that they may be attacked.

Popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, known as Mr Macaroni, who also joined the protesters, lamented the actions of FSAR operatives.

He urged the government to intervene, adding that many Nigerians are unsafe in their homes.

“Being here is not because we don’t have a home.

“It is because we are scared that even when at home, bullets can find their ways into our heads.

“So, we want the government to step in and step in now,” Debo said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who attended to the protesters, beseeched them to return home.

Obasa assured that protesters that immediate and productive action would be taken on the issue as all relevant stakeholders would be called upon for deliberation.

