#EndSARS: Protesters storm Lagos Assembly, lament over extortion, brutality 

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos 
Protesters, EndSARS, Lagos Assembly, , Protesters oppose reform

Some protesters have stormed the entrance of the Lagos House of Assembly, Ikeja in a bid to express their grievances against extortion and brutality by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Tribune Online gathered that the protesters built tents at the entrance of the Assembly.

It was learnt that security operatives later dismantled the tents and attempted to disperse protesters.

About 11.30 pm, the streetlights providing illumination to the protesters went off, causing a fear that they may be attacked.

Popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, known as Mr Macaroni, who also joined the protesters, lamented the actions of FSAR operatives.

He urged the government to intervene, adding that many Nigerians are unsafe in their homes.

“Being here is not because we don’t have a home.

ALSO READ: FG hands over multi-million naira relief materials to Jigawa govt

“It is because we are scared that even when at home, bullets can find their ways into our heads.

“So, we want the government to step in and step in now,” Debo said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who attended to the protesters, beseeched them to return home.

Obasa assured that protesters that immediate and productive action would be taken on the issue as all relevant stakeholders would be called upon for deliberation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Lagos Assembly

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

Lagos Assembly

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

#EndSARS protest continues in Abuja as Police disperse gathering with teargas

Latest News

Lagos Assembly commences investigation into incessant gas explosion

Latest News

#EndSARS: IGP condemns attack on police personnel in Delta

Latest News

#EndSARS: Sowore leads protesters at Force headquarters in Abuja

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More