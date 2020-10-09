FG hands over multi-million naira relief materials to Jigawa govt

The Federal Government has handed over multi-million naira relief materials to Jigawa State Government for onward distribution to the families of over 140 people who were killed and rendered homeless during extreme flood across the state.

The items donated include: 5,952 mattresses; 5,952 nylon mats; 5,952 blankets; 5,952 mosquito nets; 200 cartons of detergent and 200 cartons of toilet soap.

Other food items donated are: 2,976 bags (12.5kg) of Rice, 2,976 bags (12.5kg) of Beans, 2,976 bags (12.5kg) of Maize, 149 bags (20kg) of Salt, 298 kegs (20Ltrs) of vegetable oil, 496 cartons of seasoning and 248 cartons of tomato paste; 4,500 bags of Cement, 4,500 bundles of Roofing sheets, 4,500 pieces of Ceiling boards, 1,000 bags of 3 inches Nails and 3,000 packets of Zinc Nails were also donated to the State to help put up makeshift shelters for the affected persons.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who donated the relief materials, also sympathised with the government and people of Jigawa State during a visit on Friday.

He also expressed sadness over the flood which affected several Local Government Areas including Hadejia, Malam-Madori, Auyo, Miga, Kirikasamma, Kafin-Hausa, Guri, Birniwa, Ringim, Taura, Jahun, Kaugama and Maigatari.

Umar Farouq said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Ministry to activate the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately respond to displaced and other victims of the flood.

“The President, Muhammadu Buhari is concerned about the flood and has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to deploy some relief items, mainly essential non-food items that were distributed as pre-assessment support to the affected persons.

“We are here also with more relief items approved for distribution to complement the support of the State Government to the affected persons.”

Speaking earlier, the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namad who stood in for Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar described the flood as a disaster.

He said the state had never experienced such flood even in the last 100 years.

“We lost over 144 persons to the flood. One hundred thousand acres of farmlands were also washed away while hundreds of persons have been driven away from their communities by the flood.

“We designed several water channels and prepared for the rainy season but still we were overrun by the floods. We appeal to the federal government to assist us in desilting the remaining waterways,” he noted.

The Deputy Governor also narrated the ordeal of farmers in the state and urged the minister to quickly come to their aid.

“The most pathetic thing is that these farmers borrowed money to buy fertilizers to farm and now everything has been destroyed. We urge you to use your kind office to get fertilizers for the farmers so that they can farm and harvest crops before the dry season.”

The Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq promised that 300 trucks were already being loaded with fertilizers for onward distribution to the State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE